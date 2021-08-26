TON Token (TON) Market Cap Reaches $549,913.59

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $549,913.59 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

