Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $5.90 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00012516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $144.81 million and $215.83 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LDOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.