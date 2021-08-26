TheStreet Upgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,622,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 299.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

