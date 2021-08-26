TheStreet Upgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.
NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
