David Faupel Purchases 2,300 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO David Faupel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $12,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

