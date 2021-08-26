Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Buys $10,560.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BTTR opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

BTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.