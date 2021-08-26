Zurich Insurance Group AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zurich Insurance Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 40.14 and a quick ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.