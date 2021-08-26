Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.91. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.15.

BMO opened at C$130.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

