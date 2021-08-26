$1.40 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,285,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,807,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

