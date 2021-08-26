Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

