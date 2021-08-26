Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
SSLZY opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97.
Santos Company Profile
