253 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lemonade by 158.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 136.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

