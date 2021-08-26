BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ZWU stock opened at C$13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.96. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$11.47 and a one year high of C$13.12.

