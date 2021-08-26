NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) were up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDRBF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

