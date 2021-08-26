Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:NNCHY opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.57. Nissan Chemical has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.45 million. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Nissan Chemical will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

