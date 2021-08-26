Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Up 2.3%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.59 and last traded at C$54.35. Approximately 35,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 73,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.77.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

