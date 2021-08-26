Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Shares Up 1.6%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Össur hf. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Össur hf. alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57.

Össur hf engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.