Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 13,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 54,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

