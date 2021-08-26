SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.