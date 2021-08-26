BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

GTO opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

