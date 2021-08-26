Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $86.88 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,322,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $86,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

