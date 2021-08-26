Savant Capital LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $211.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

