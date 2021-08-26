Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.15. Square posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $267.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.