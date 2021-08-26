Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,316 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Management worth $90,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

NYSE:WM opened at $152.83 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

