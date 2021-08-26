Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Healthpeak Properties worth $99,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,055,000 after buying an additional 290,709 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 76,272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

