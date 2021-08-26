Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Kimco Realty worth $113,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.