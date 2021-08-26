Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

