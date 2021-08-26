Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

