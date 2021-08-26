Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.20. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 203.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 94,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

