Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of CPT opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.24. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.