HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $92.95 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

