Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

