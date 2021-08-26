Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 6,585 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $621.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 739.38, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $627.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

