Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after buying an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

