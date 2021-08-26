Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.31.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $691.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

