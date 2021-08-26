Analysts Set Expectations for MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $726.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

