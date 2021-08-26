Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

