Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.