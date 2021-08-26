Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 5,793 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,720,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91.

