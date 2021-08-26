Legend Biotech Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LEGN opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

