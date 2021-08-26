ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.44. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

