Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

