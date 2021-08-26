iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,500,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $116.78 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

