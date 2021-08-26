Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells 63 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $14,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $222.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.