Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,505 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.18 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

