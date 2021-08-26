Tenaya Therapeutics Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.