Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong Purchases 181,817 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong acquired 181,817 shares of Vonex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.87 ($14,285.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Vonex Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.