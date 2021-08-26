Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong Purchases 181,817 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Chen Chik (Nicholas) Ong acquired 181,817 shares of Vonex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.87 ($14,285.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vonex Company Profile

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

