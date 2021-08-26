Insider Buying: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Buys 4,300 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,386,383.68.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$94,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$665.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GUD. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

