Empowered Funds LLC Invests $282,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.