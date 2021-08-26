Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,220% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Immunome alerts:

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.