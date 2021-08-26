Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $185.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,737 shares of company stock worth $2,343,118. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.